Library photo session invites community to be part of promotional materials

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host a Library Stock Photo Session on Sunday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can sign up for 15-minute time slots to be photographed for use in the library’s promotional materials, including calendars, flyers and social media.

Those registered should meet a library representative at the book drop entrance at the start of their scheduled session.

Registration is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16176715.