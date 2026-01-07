Library hosts workshop on vagus nerve and energy system connection

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host “Explore the Deep Connection Between Your Vagus Nerve and Energy System” with C. J. Llewelyn on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Led by trauma therapist and author C. J. Llewelyn, the workshop will examine how the vagus nerve — which communicates with major systems in the body including the brain, digestive system and heart — aligns with the body’s seven energy centers, or chakras. Llewelyn will discuss how these systems work together and how understanding their connection can help participants recognize and calm intense physical and emotional responses.

Drawing from her book “Chakras and the Vagus Nerve,” Llewelyn will guide attendees through identifying signals sent by the nervous system, exploring the psychological dimensions associated with each chakra and learning ways to release stored pain. The session will also touch on exercises and practices designed to help participants better engage with their own energy and nervous system patterns.

The program is free but limited to 20 participants, and registration is required for a headcount. Registration is available online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.