Homewood Library hosts workshop on imposter syndrome and confidence building

Homewood Public Library will continue its HWPL Professional Series with “Imposter Syndrome with Cindy Collier: Silencing Self-Doubt and Reclaiming Your Confidence” on Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon in Room 102.

The interactive workshop will be led by Cindy Collier of Collier Leadership Consulting, LLC, a transformational leader with more than 30 years of experience in organizational growth and leadership development. Collier will explore the roots of imposter syndrome — the feeling of being a fraud despite accomplishments — and discuss how it can affect people in careers, parenting, volunteering, caregiving and major life transitions.

Participants will learn practical strategies to reframe self-doubt, recognize their value and lead with greater confidence. The session is designed for professionals and community members alike and will provide tools and takeaways to help quiet the inner critic and move forward with purpose.

Collier is a certified Emotional Intelligence practitioner and DISC consultant who works with senior and emerging leaders to strengthen confidence and effectiveness. Her work emphasizes mentoring, professional growth and meaningful connection.

The program is part of the library’s ongoing Professional Series and is open to the public. You can register in advance here: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15061209.