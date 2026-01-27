Library hosts ‘Gilmore Girls’-themed Galentine’s night

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Fans of “Gilmore Girls” are invited to gather their best friends for a themed Galentine’s Night at Homewood Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The evening will feature themed activities, snacks, a photo booth and plenty of nostalgia inspired by the beloved TV series. Organizers promise a fun, lighthearted night designed to celebrate friendship and shared pop culture favorites.

Registration for the event is currently full, but those still interested can join the waitlist at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/14915219.