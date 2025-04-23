Homewood Public Library Hosting Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling on April 25

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library shredding recycling april 2025flyer - 1 Homewood Public Library is hosting a document shredding event on April 25, 2025.

The Homewood Public Library is hosting a document shredding and electronics recycling event on Friday.

Visit the library's back parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday to drop off your items and help the planet.

Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on-site to destroy your sensitive documents and files, with a limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. The boxed paper will be shredded, and the boxes returned. Secure shredding and recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted.