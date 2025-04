× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood City Manager Glen Adams will be at the Homewood Public Library on May 1 at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet event with the community.

The Homewood Public Library is hosting a meet and greet event on Thursday with City Manager Glen Adams.

The event will be in the Library's large auditorium form 6-8 p.m., giving citizens a chance to meet the new city manager, ask questions and chat about the city's future.