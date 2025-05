× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library The library will host a Bubble bash event on May 27.

The Homewood Public Library will host a Bubble Bash event next week to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of their Summer reading program.

The event will take place at the library on May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

All ages are invited to slip on their bathing suits, apply some sunscreen and enjoy a day of fun in the sun filled with bubbles.