× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library Th Homewood Public Library hosts Barks and Books every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children in grades K-5 can visit the Homewood Public Library on Wednesdays to see some furry friends while they read.

The event, Barks and Books, provides an opportunity to spend an afternoon with friends from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society by reading (or just simply hanging out) with some friendly pups.

The event is from 3:30-4:40 p.m. on Wednesdays.