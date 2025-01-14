Library hosting annual Extracurricular Expo

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library January and February 2025 Programs (1200 x 500 px) - WEBExtraExpo2025 The Homewood Public Library is holding their annual Extracurricular Expo on Thursday, offering local organizations and businesses the opportunity to showcase their summer and after school programs.

The large auditorium will be set up fair-style, where local organizations for kids/ families, including one for TCL & Teens, will have tables with information and displays about what they have to offer kids after school and during the summer. The suggested age range for these activities is preschool through sixth grade.

The following groups will be present: