Library event combines patriotic trivia, games and ice cream

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host Stars, Stripes & Scoops on Tuesday, June 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium and Room 109.

The event will celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States through patriotic-themed trivia, games and ice cream.

Attendees can test their knowledge of American history and culture while participating in interactive activities designed for a fun summer evening at the library.

Registration is required.

More information and registration are available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16051567.