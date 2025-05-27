Library Bubble Bash event rescheduled

× Expand Illustration by Staff The Homewood Public Library has rescheduled their planned Bubble Bash event.

The event, originally planned for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., has been moved to June 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The bash celebrates the end of the school year and the beginning of the library's Summer reading program. All ages are invited to slip on their bathing suits, apply some sunscreen and enjoy a day of fun in the sun filled with bubbles.