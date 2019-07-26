Library block party set for Aug. 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. The Homewood Library Foundation Block Party will be Aug. 17 in the library’s parking lot.

The Homewood Library Foundation Block Party will return this year for its sixth run on Saturday, Aug.17, in the Homewood Public Library parking lot. Over a dozen food and beverage vendors will be present as the foundation raises money for the library.

“We expect this year’s event to be the biggest yet,” Special Projects Librarian Heather Cover said. “We’re reconfiguring the setup and adding carnival games for kids.”

The event, which is sponsored by Limbaugh Toyota and begins at 5 p.m., will include live music, book-themed carnival games and other family oriented activities. This year includes several new food and beverage vendors along with many returning vendors. A full list of vendors can be found on the Homewood Library Foundation website.

“Last year’s Block Party was attended by just over 800 adults, teens and kids and raised over $31,000,” Cover said. “With these funds, the Homewood Library Foundation was able to pay for renovation of the downstairs meeting rooms and pay for a custom reading nook in the children’s department.”

Tickets will include all activities, food and beverages at the event. Tickets are $25 for adults, with an early bird special of $20 before Aug. 1, and $5 for children ages 4-15. Children under 4 are free with an adult ticket purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org https://www.homewoodlibraryfoundation.org/or in person at the event.