Library block party brings food, music and family fun to Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Library Foundation

The Homewood Library Foundation will host its annual Block Party on Saturday, April 25, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library.

The event will include live music, inflatables and a variety of family-friendly activities, along with food tastings from local restaurants and vendors. Participating eateries include 1918 Catering, Edgar’s Bakery, Frothy Monkey, Homewood Gourmet, Piggly Wiggly, Maya Mexican Restaurant, Sorelle, Tina’s Market and Whataburger.

Proceeds from the event support the Homewood Public Library through programs and resources funded by the foundation.

Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and older, $10 for ages 4-20 and free for ages 3 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. Admission includes food samples, beverages and activities. Tickets will be available at the door, and the event will be held rain or shine.