Library adds new reading nook to Children's Department

Homewood Public Library staff, Library Foundation members and supporters officially opened the new reading nook in the Children's Department on Tuesday, March 19.

The nook features custom bench seats and bookshelves between two columns, which are decorated to look like trees. Children's librarian Laura Tucker said the library had replaced some of its computers with iPads and decided to use the freed-up space to create the nook.

"This space was just perfect for sitting," Tucker said.

The nook was paid for by the Library Foundation, and Library Executive Director Deborah Fout said it cost about $15,000 to install since the furniture had to be custom-built.

The goal of the reading nook is to encourage parents to sit and read to their children so they have "less phone time, more reading time," Tucker said.