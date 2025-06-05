Letter to the Editor: Homewood Residents Stand United Against Development Overreach

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Over 600 people signed a petition voicing their opposition against Samford University's proposed Creekside development. The development has been tabled for the moment.

This is what standing up for our community looks like. Today, Samford University and Landmark Development temporarily withdrew their attempt to take over the Lakeshore Drive section of Homewood.

After weeks of carefully crafted meetings, a disastrous anonymous survey, and a PR campaign that included promises of unverified astronomical financial benefits to the city, it became clear they were going to lose on Monday. Nothing could make this project appear to be more than it was: a bad idea for the city of Homewood.

Thank you to all the citizens of Homewood who joined my petition online and the petition of Lant Davis. Today is a sign that people still matter when they join their voices and demand action from their elected officials. Thank you to our elected officials who had the courage to ask tough questions.

But this doesn't end today. There is still a proposal on the books for the "Bulldog District" that includes two buildings on Lakeshore Drive seeking to double Samford's current height requirements. I implore the city council to reject this proposal and require Landmark to stop bringing piecemeal attempts to change Homewood. There should be no changes to Samford's zoning until after the election.

Everyone must pay attention to the next election. They are going to bring this back in a bigger way once they think they have the votes. The candidates who run must declare where they stand on Samford going forward. This should be the first question asked of any of them. The people of Homewood must ask which candidates will stand for them moving forward. Landmark will find that Homewood is stronger than they initially expected. This is the first of many battles for the future of our town. We will win them all.

Congratulations to the people of Homewood who put Homewood first.

John Manzelli

Homewood resident, Alabama School of Fine Arts Theatre Chair and creator of the Protect Homewood petition.

