Lessons and Carols set for Dec. 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susie Cousins. Students perform Lessons and Carols at the 2019 iteration of the annual event.

Pulling in students from Homewood, Vestavia Hills and other communities, the annual Lessons and Carols performance at All Saints Episcopal Church is set to return to an in-person audience Dec. 12.

This year’s performances will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m., youth music director Susie Cousins said.

The show is more prophetic in nature and features Advent-themed songs and readings written from the perspective of those in the past who looked forward to the birth of Christ, while other Lessons and Carols shows, such as the one on National Public Radio, focus on Christmas itself, Cousins said.

The church has been doing Lessons and Carols for at least 10 years, she said. Three youth choirs participate in the event, with the youngest being the “Good Shepherd” choir, made up of children ages 3-6, Cousins said.

Lessons and Carols

WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church, 110 West Hawthorne Road

WHEN: Dec. 12, 8:30 and 11 a.m.

COST: Free

The 8:30 a.m. service will be led by an adult choir and will have soloists and acoustic performances as well, Cousins said.

Both of the performances are part of a communion service, she said.

Cousins starts choosing music in the summer. The group has been rehearsing outside but is looking forward to performing for what is usually a large indoor audience this year. Last year’s performance was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is free. The church is at 110 West Hawthorne Road in Birmingham.