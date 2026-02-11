Learn about UAB’s public health legacy at retired physicians symposium

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Retired Physician’s Symposium returns to the Homewood Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 10-11 a.m. in the Large Auditorium with a presentation titled “The School of Public Health: A Legacy of UAB’s Spirit.”

The monthly symposium series is designed to foster discussion and the exchange of knowledge, research and insights on a wide range of topics.

This month’s featured speaker is Dr. Max Michael, an internist with more than 50 years of experience in internal medicine and Dean Emeritus of the UAB School of Public Health. An accomplished physician and academic leader, Michael will explore the origins and evolution of the School of Public Health — from its beginnings in 1945 to its establishment as an independent, accredited school in 1981.

His presentation will also highlight how the development of the School of Public Health mirrors the broader growth of UAB itself, as the institution transformed from a medical center and extension campus into a major independent research university.