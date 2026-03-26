Leadership workshop focuses on building confidence under pressure

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host “Confidence Under Pressure” on Friday, April 3, from 1-2 p.m. in Room 102 as part of its Professional Series.

The interactive workshop will explore how preparation and character influence performance in high-pressure situations. Participants will learn practical strategies for maintaining confidence, communicating clearly and making sound decisions when facing stress and high expectations.

The session will be led by Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, who will also cover topics including communication, vision setting, team empowerment and emotional intelligence.

The program is free to attend, and registration is requested for head count purposes at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15787236.