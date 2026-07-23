Leadership workshop explores what really motivates people

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host "What Really Drives You? Understanding Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic Motivation" on Friday, July 31, from 1-2 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

The free workshop is part of the library's Professional Series and will be led by leadership coach and speaker Cindy Collier of Collier Leadership Consulting LLC.

During the 60-minute session, Collier will examine the differences between intrinsic motivation, which is driven by personal meaning and internal satisfaction, and extrinsic motivation, which is influenced by external rewards and incentives. Participants will also complete a simple exercise designed to help identify what motivates them personally.

The program is intended to provide practical insights into motivation, engagement and satisfaction in both professional and personal settings while emphasizing that different people are inspired by different factors.

Admission is free, but registration is requested to help the library plan for attendance. Registration is available at homewood.libnet.info/event/16076616.