Le Tour de Cahaba returns to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles. Racers can participate in the 22nd Annual Le Tour de Cahaba July 24.

What started as a Tour de France watch party 12 years ago has become an event that bikers throughout Birmingham and from out of town enjoy.

The annual Le Tour de Cahaba bike ride comes back to Homewood this summer at Cahaba Cycles on July 24.

“It’s an event to give back to our customers and give them an opportunity to ride their bikes fully supported,” Cahaba Cycles owner Faris Malki said. “We’ve got rest stops at each store, we’ve got several support vehicles.”

Bicyclists enjoy a ride every year through the hills of Birmingham with different distance options, including a 5-mile family ride, a 10-mile ride, a 34-mile ride, a 45-mile ride and a 65-mile ride.

Le Tour de Cahaba

WHERE: Begins at Cahaba Cycles Homewood location, 1724 27th Ct. S.

WHEN: July 24

COST: $30 in advance, $40 day of

WEB: cahabacycles.com

The 65-mile ride will take bikers from Cahaba Cycles’ Homewood location, at 1724 27th Court S., to its locations around Birmingham, including Oak Mountain, Cahaba Heights and Trussville, before returning to Homewood, Malki said.

The family ride option has grown the most over the years, Malki said.

“We really encourage families to come out,” he said. “We’ve got little bitties riding their bikes, we’ve got kids on training wheels on bikes, kids in baby seats, I mean it’s a really chill ride. It’s less than five miles and we stop for popsicles.”

Malki said there will be an afterparty for participants that will feature free T-shirts, beer provided by Good People Brewing Co., non-alcoholic beverages, smoke barbecue and a DJ.

The 34-, 45- and 65-mile rides will start at 7 a.m. and the 5- and 10-mile rides start at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration for the event is $30, Malki said. Same day registration is $40.

For more information, visit www.cahaba

cycles.com.