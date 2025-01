× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood is collecting donations for warming stations until Jan. 7, 2025.

The last day to donate warming station items to the city of Homewood is Tuesday.

The items listed below are needed:

Coats

Gloves

Hand Warmers

Number One-Twin Size Blankets

Oranges and Bananas

Soft Snack Bars

Donations should be dropped off before 4 p.m. at Homewood Fire Station 1, 1675 28th Court South.