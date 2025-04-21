Last call to enter Homewood Public Library poetry contest

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library Copy of Poetry Contest Flyer 2025 (1200 x 675 px) - 1 The Homewood Public Library is hosting a poetry contest through April

The Homewood Public Library is accepting submissions to their annual poetry contest until April 30.

The contest is held in honor of National Poetry Month. To participate, create an original poem (maximum 2 pages in length) in any poetry style.

Writers can submit up to two original poems, and poems can be submitted via the library’s website. If submitting two poems, please submit each poem separately. The judges will read each poem and determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Winner swill be announced in May and adult entries and teen entries will be judged separately. With the writer's permission, the library will be binding and printing a book of the poems entered into the contest to be added to their collection and available for checkout.