The Lakeshore Owl photographed and identified as a barred owl

× 1 of 4 Expand Lakeshore owl images taken by Swede Umbach on September 26, 2024 × 2 of 4 Expand Lakeshore owl images taken by Swede Umbach on September 26, 2024 × 3 of 4 Expand Lakeshore owl images taken by Swede Umbach on September 26, 2024 × 4 of 4 Expand Lakeshore owl images taken by Swede Umbach on September 26, 2024 Prev Next

After weeks of wondering, Homewood residents have matched a face to the feathered hat thief.

Umbach went running on Lakeshore Trail on September 26 and was attacked by the owl twice at around 5:30 am. Similar to the attacks detailed by Haley Flanery and Matt Grainger in their previous interview, the owl attacked Umbach along the trail near the first bridge connecting University Park Place to Lakeshore.

× Expand The red brackets show the location of the owl attack against Umbach at about 5:30 am on September 26.

On Umbach's Strava, it shows that he took the owl-free detour in front of the Daxko building and alongside Samford's track on his way back to the car. Flanery recommended this route if you have any hesitation about the owl attacks.

Umbach, perplexed at the occurrence, shared his experience on Strava in hopes that someone would offer a similar story.

× Expand Post on Umbach's Strava

Thanks to Umbach's photos, Chris Sykes, the Executive Director at Alabama Wildlife Center, was able to identify the bird species.

"Barred owl," Sykes said. "The usual suspect."

Sykes provided details about barred owl behaviors in a previous interview.

"Barred owls are very territorial," he continued. "The breeding season begins in late fall or early winter. The only reason they would attack humans is to defend their nest or territory."

Sykes is meeting with Homewood City Council on October 21 to discuss the placement of warning signs and bird habitats to protect runners and walkers on the trail.

Please refer to Sykes's advice while the city looks to find a solution to appease both parties involved, winged and legged.

These are apex predators that have very sharp talons. While the chances of an adult getting seriously injured are low, it’s much higher for people with autoimmune diseases or young children.

A hat would be a great option to protect yourself (even if it takes it temporarily), but looking out for them can make a huge difference. You’re less likely to get attacked by an owl when it realizes it’s being observed by a larger predator (humans) and more likely to be attacked when your back is turned.

Any information about your personal experiences with the owl can be emailed to sschmidt@starnesmedia.com so that we can continue to provide Sykes with the details he needs.