Lakeshore Foundation to begin campus expansion in 2019

× Expand Rendering courtesy of the Lakeshore Foundation A 14,000-square-foot addition will be added to the Lakeshore Foundation campus this year.

An expansion 10 years in the making will get underway at the Lakeshore Foundation this year.

The foundation is home to research, advocacy efforts and programs for fitness, recreation and competitive sports for individuals with disabilities and chronic health problems at its campus at 4000 Ridgeway Drive. A planning process that started 10 years ago led to a 2016 campus master plan, which includes the addition that will be constructed in 2019.

Lakeshore Associate Director of Communications Damian Veazey said the planned expansion will add 14,000 square feet to the Lakeshore Foundation’s main building, which is currently 122,340 square feet. That new square footage will house more lab space, rooms for tele-health and health coaching, instructional kitchens, exercise spaces and the National Center for Health, Physical Activity and Disability.

According to the Lakeshore Foundation website, there are 25 research projects underway at the campus in collaboration with UAB. This addition will make room for more studies, Veazey said. It will also provide extra exercise space for the foundation’s 92 fitness and recreation programs and 12 competitive sports

The NCHPAD offices in the addition will be large enough to allow the organization’s staff to work together in the same space, Veazey said.

The expansion, estimated to cost $17 million, includes improvements to the campus walking trails, signage and a central plaza, Veazey said.

The addition will have “very little impact” on parking, Veazey said, as Lakeshore had constructed some new parking prior to the start of the project.

Veazey said the goal is to complete the addition and campus improvements before the end of 2019. KPS Group is the architecture firm on the project, Hoar Construction is the contractor and Nimrod Long & Associates will provide landscape architecture.

Learn more about the Lakeshore Foundation at lakeshore.org.

This story is part of our Year in Preview. See more here.