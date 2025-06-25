Lakeshore Foundation receives ESPN Innovation Challenge grant

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood is an internationally renowned organization providing rehabilitation and recreational resources to those with disabilities.

The Lakeshore Foundation has received a $100,000 grant from ESPN's inaugural Take Back Sports Innovation Challenge.

Take Back Sports is a new youth sports initiative created by ESPN and Disney to expand access to sports for youth. They launched their official website on Monday.

On top of ESPN's $5 million charitable investment in the program to reimagine youth sports, ESPN announced the Take Back Sports Innovation Challenge at the Aspen Institute’s Project Play Summit in March. Through cutting-edge training models, inclusive programming and community-rooted solutions, the Innovation Challenge aims to spotlight approaches that reimagine how kids engage with sports — fostering a more accessible and positive youth sports experience for all. ESPN doubled its original investment from $50,000 to $100,000 per grant in response to more than 150 compelling applications from across the country, and the Lakeshore Foundation was named as one of 10 recipients.

Lakeshore's Super Sports Saturday pilot will bring inclusive, Paralympic-style sports to youth with physical disabilities in underserved areas of Alabama. As the only multi-adapted-sports organization in the state and a national Paralympic training hub, Lakeshore is uniquely equipped to deliver high-impact, free programming that blends fun, fitness and skill development. With ESPN’s support, the pilot will host five events in Montgomery, train local mentors and lay the foundation for a scalable model that creates access, independence and a culture of multi-sport play for youth with disabilities across the Southeast.

This year’s other Take Back Sports Innovation Challenge recipients include: