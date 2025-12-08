Lakeshore Foundation marks 100 years with History Wall unveiling and new national partnership

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakeshore Foundation Lakeshore Foundation celebrates its centennial with a new History Wall in Homewood.

The Lakeshore Foundation marked a century of service and innovation this week with the dedication of a new History Wall at its Homewood campus — a permanent exhibit that traces the organization’s 100-year journey from a tuberculosis sanatorium to a world-renowned hub for adapted sports, wellness and advocacy.

Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress joined Lakeshore staff, members and community leaders to unveil the display during a ceremony that celebrated the foundation’s local roots and global impact.

Expand Photo courtesy of Lakeshore Foundation Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress speaks at History Wall ceremony.

“What you do is so important to us, to our region and to our country, and to the world. What you do changes the world, literally,” Andress said. “This beautiful slice of Homewood is so special. I just want to thank the board, I want to thank the staff, and just cannot wait to see what is involved in the next 100 years.”

The graphic mural, located in the main lobby, covers a timeline beginning with the property’s donation in 1923. It chronicles Lakeshore’s evolution through major milestones — including its role during WWII, the rise of adapted sports, the formation of its rehabilitation hospital and its eventual designation as an Olympic and Paralympic Training Site.

“Lakeshore Foundation has always been about possibility — showing the world what people with disabilities can achieve when given the right opportunities and support,” said John D. Kemp, president and CEO. “This dedication is both a celebration of our past and a powerful challenge to push the boundaries of excellence as we move into the next century.”

Since focusing on adapted sports in 1984, Lakeshore has welcomed athletes from more than 50 countries. Today, its 4500-member community includes seniors, veterans, youth, and elite athletes who visit the facility more than 13,000 times each month for a range of programs — from aquatics and nutrition to team training and longevity coaching.

Recent data shows nearly 40% of current members are Alabama veterans and their families.

“Our team worked very hard to honor our diverse history and preserve it through our 100 Years History Wall display,” Kemp said. “It’s important to recognize our members… They are a diverse group ranging from people with disabilities, seniors, veterans, youth and elite athletes competing for gold medals at the highest levels.”

As part of the centennial celebration, Lakeshore also announced a new national partnership with Saatva, the Smarter Luxury Sleep brand. Saatva Founder and CEO Ron Rudzin commemorated the milestone with remarks and announced that Lakeshore is now the official training site partner of the brand’s adapted sports initiative.

“As Saatva continues to champion the wellness and recovery of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, we are proud to partner with Lakeshore Foundation,” Rudzin said. “On the occasion of Lakeshore Foundation’s 100th anniversary, Saatva outfitted the campus with our luxury sleep products…to support the athletes at this remarkable training center.”

The donation includes 76 mattresses, premium bedding and pillows. The goal, Rudzin said, is to support recovery and performance for athletes training at Lakeshore as they prepare for national and international competition.

Accessibility remains central to Lakeshore’s mission — and the History Wall reflects that. Braille versions of the display are available at the front desk, and a QR code on the wall links to a screen-reader-friendly version online. The installation is open to the public during regular business hours.