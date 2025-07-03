Kristin Williams Announces Candidacy for Homewood City Council, Ward 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristin Williams for Homewood campaign Kristin Williams is running to represent Homewood's Ward 4 in the 2025 municipal election.

Homewood native Kristin Williams is running to represent Ward 4 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

She is focusing her campaign on the idea that the beloved annual We Love Homewood Day celebration is not just a day, but a way of life.

Williams grew up in Homewood as a child until the age of 10, and after college, returned to raise her family, calling Homewood home for over 32 years. Together with her husband, she raised three boys here, all of whom were involved in Homewood athletics and schools.

“Homewood gave my family so much belonging, opportunity, and a true sense of community,” said Williams. “Now it’s my turn to give back in a new way.”

Williams is leaning on her leadership skills gained from decades of community service to fuel her passion for local youth, equity and smart community investment. She has served as a founding member of the Homewood Lacrosse Board, Chair of Fundraising & Development for Homewood Team Sports, a Homewood Athletic Foundation supporter, the Editor/Producer of Homewood Sports Media Guide for four years, a liifelong fundraiser involved in the Service Guild and the Junior League and an active church member and volunteer.

Williams approaches the role with a belief in listening first, leading with integrity and always putting Homewood families first. Her platform includes:

Smart Neighborhood Growth: Balanced development that honors the character of our streets and neighborhoods.

Youth & Recreation Investment: Supporting safe, inclusive athletic and green spaces.

Community Engagement: Ensuring every voice in Ward 4 is heard, from longtime residents to new neighbors.

“I’m running for City Council because I love this city—and I believe leadership should reflect that love in every decision,” Williams said. “Let’s keep Homewood strong, connected, and ready for the future.”

For more information, visit www.KristinWilliams.org