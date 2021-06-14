Knights of Columbus and Boy Scout troop hold flag retirement ceremony

Fifty frayed and faded United States flags were retired in time for Flag Day thanks to the partnership of two groups at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood.

Two days before the June 14 commemoration of Flag Day, members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly joined forces with Boy Scouts of America Troop 237 to conduct a retirement ceremony for worn flags. For six hours on June 12 at the church, Knights collected flags from the public.

The evening ceremony included seven members of Troop 237 and their scoutmaster Matthew Hails. Following the Pledge of Allegiance by scouts and onlookers, the assembly’s Faithful Comptroller Rick Lange began the ceremony. As Lange recounted the symbolism of the stars and stripes and the dedication of past patriots, the scouts placed pieces of the flags into fire.

— Submitted by Frances Smith