Kids invited to annual Easter egg hunt at Patriot Park

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Homewood Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, at Patriot Park, with hunts beginning at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The event is open to toddlers and children up to age 10, with participants divided into age groups. Children ages 0-3 and 6-7 will hunt at 10 a.m., while ages 4-5 and 8-10 will begin at 11 a.m.

In addition to the egg hunts, families can enjoy games, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny for photos. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets, and organizers note that the eggs go quickly, so arriving on time is recommended.