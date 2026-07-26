Kids can learn the basics of fishing at Homewood library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host "Let's Go Fishing!" on Monday, Aug. 3, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the free program introduces young anglers to the fundamentals of fishing with help from the Alabama Aquatic Education Program.

Participants will learn basic fishing techniques, practice casting skills and discover important outdoor safety tips through hands-on activities led by program educators.

The interactive session offers children an opportunity to explore one of Alabama's most popular outdoor pastimes while building confidence and learning skills they can use on future fishing trips.

Admission is free. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16264990.