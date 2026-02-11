Kids’ Mardi Gras parade rolls through Homewood Central Park Feb. 17

× Expand Image courtesy of Moms Club of Birmingham - East

The Moms Club of Birmingham - East will host its 2026 Kids’ Mardi Gras Parade at Homewood Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m., with lineup beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes, trikes or strollers in festive Mardi Gras style and join the parade fun. Community members are also welcome to come watch and catch candy along the route.

Participants are asked to bring beads, Moon Pies or candy to throw during the parade. The event is open to everyone — members and nonmembers alike — making it a colorful, family-friendly way to celebrate the season.