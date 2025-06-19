Keith Young announces candidacy for City Council, Ward 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Keith Young for Homewood Campaign Keith Young announced his candidacy for City Council, Ward 3 on June 19, 2025.

Homewood businessman Keith Young announce don Thursday that he is running to represent Ward 3 on City Council.

Young is a 12-year Homewood resident and founder/owner of Change of Color, providing painting and home maintenance services. He is campaigning for fiscal responsibility, smart economic development, improved safety, supporting Homewood schools, environmental protection, park enhancements and honest representation.

"I believe we need new ideas and energy for Homewood,” Young said in his announcement. “For too long, we have been trying the same things repeatedly. I will bring an outsider perspective, and we desperately need one.”

Young has served as an executive assistant to former Alabama attorneys general Troy King and Luther Strange, supporting high-level legal and administrative functions. As community organizer and finance director for Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform, he worked to modernize the state’s constitution. Young also was corporate operations coordinator at Dentons Sirote, a law firm that has served Alabama and the Southeast for more than 75 years.

If elected, Young plans to leverage his experience to achieve the following goals:

Strengthen financial oversight and restore public trust

Promote responsible economic development

Improve neighborhood safety and traffic

Protect Homewood's environment and hold polluters accountable

Invest in schools and prepare for future growth

Revitalize parks and public spaces, especially in overlooked areas like Overton Park

Deliver honest, ethical and accessible representation

“As a small businessman, I know the importance of balancing a budget and living within ones means,” Young said. “Homewood has fiscally been going on the wrong track. My wife and I chose to live here and raise our family. It is my goal to keep Homewood’s charm but built responsibly for the future.

Young and his wife, Summer — a local speech language pathologist — chose Homewood to raise their family. Young says he's running for office to ensure Homewood’s future remains as strong and vibrant as its past.

To learn more, visit voteyoung.org.