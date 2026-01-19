Junior League of Birmingham to host final admissions information session for prospective members

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here are representatives from the five chambers and the Junior League.

The Junior League of Birmingham will host the final Admissions Information Session of this admissions cycle on Sunday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. at JLB Headquarters, located at 2212 20th Ave. South in Birmingham.

The session is open to women ages 23 and older who are interested in learning more about the organization’s mission and the admissions process. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet league leaders, ask questions and gain insight into how the Junior League of Birmingham advances women’s leadership through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

Attendance at an information session is required for those applying to join the Provisional Class of 2026. The application deadline for the 2026-2027 League year is Jan. 31, 2026.

Founded in 1922, the Junior League of Birmingham has a long history of community involvement, with members contributing tens of thousands of volunteer hours and supporting community-driven projects throughout the region. According to President-Elect Shanika Gibson, the organization focuses on turning service into leadership and creating lasting impact through empowered women and strong community connections.

More information about the admissions process and registration for the session is available at jlbonline.com/join. Questions may also be directed to the Junior League of Birmingham at 205-879-9861.