Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share returns Oct. 15-26

Photo courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham. The Junior League of Birmingham's annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser is back, running through Oct. 15-26.

The Junior League of Birmingham will host its 20th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser Oct. 15-26, offering up to 20% off at more than 375 local retailers and restaurants. The pre-event party, Party on the Porch, is set for Friday, Oct. 3 at Alabama Outdoors in Homewood.

Cards cost $40 and can be purchased at shopsaveandshare.net. Proceeds support 22 community projects focused on education, health, safety, and overcoming poverty. Since its founding, the event has raised more than $800,000 for local programs.

This year’s Heritage Discount Participants include The Lili Pad, Bandwagon, Tula J Boutique, Shoefly Boutique, Soca Clothing, Dear Prudence, WeePeat Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Monkee’s of Mountain Brook, and Alabama Goods, with dozens more shops, restaurants, and attractions also participating.

A kickoff party will be held Oct. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lane Parke in Mountain Brook, featuring food, drinks, music, and swag bags for the first 25 attendees.

For more information, visit shopsaveandshare.net.