July 4 fireworks show returns to Vulcan Park

The fireworks spectacular, the Alabama Bicentennial Fireworks show, will be held at Vulcan Park July 4.

One of the biggest and most celebrated Independence Day events in the state, the Alabama Bicentennial Fireworks show will light up the night sky above Vulcan Park and Museum on Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

The annual 20-minute show, formerly called Thunder on the Mountain, features 10,000 pounds of fireworks choreographed to patriotic and popular music. And people can see the show from almost anywhere in Birmingham because of its location on Red Mountain.

The fireworks are usually seen by about 1 million people, counting those who watch them live on WBRC-TV, according to a Vulcan spokesperson.

The show is executed by Pyro Shows of Alabama, which has produced the Independence Day fireworks show in Washington D.C. 13 times, as well as many other shows around the world, according to the company’s website.

Vulcan Park, located at 1701 Valley View Drive, will close July 4 at 6 p.m. for safety reasons and to allow the production team to get ready for the event.

The music used with the fireworks is broadcast on several local radio stations during the show.

For viewing tips and a list of participating radio stations, visit visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.