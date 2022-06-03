Judith Wright being honored with award at state convention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Tucker Judith Wright, interim director of the Homewood Public Library, is being presented with the Outstanding Youth Services Award at the 2022 Alabama Library Association Annual Convention.

Judith Wright, interim director of the Homewood Public Library, is being presented with the Outstanding Youth Services Award at the 2022 Alabama Library Association Annual Convention. This award is presented to a children's, teen, or school librarian or paralibrarian who has gone above and beyond in providing their patrons with an innovative, creative, and diverse library program that supports patron learning and growth.

Wright was hired as the teen librarian in 2014. During her time in this position, she grew the program from one or two events a month, to regularly offering over a dozen events ranging from ACT prep to self-defense classes to anime clubs to sushi-making. She selected materials for the Teen collection that covered a variety of viewpoints and identities. She secured a NASA@ My Library Grant to expand STEM programming and a Great Stories Club grant from the American Library Association to offer a book club at Homewood High School for minority females. She made personal connections with the teens she served, allowing them to be themselves and encouraging them in their endeavors.

During the nomination process, several local teens wrote letters of support for Wright’s nomination. Vivian Laslo, a member of the library’s Teen Advisory Board, wrote “Mrs. Judith never fails to make the library a fun and welcoming place. Whenever we cross paths, she says hello or gives me a wonderful book recommendation. All the effort she puts into the teen events really makes a difference. Every program she creates is fun, educational, and something that teens will definitely want to do. She has even created programs for homeschooled kids, like me, to do during normal school hours. When the library was giving out book bonus bags, Mrs. Judith provided me with excellent novels she had picked out, based on what I’d read and enjoyed. It was such a pleasant surprise, especially during the time of COVID-19, to have someone take the time to do something kind for me.”

Gabby Bass-Butler, who works in the Children’s Department at the Homewood Library, first met Wright when she joined the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) in 2014. “From a young age, I’ve always loved the Library, but I will say that during my time as a teen, I grew a greater love for it and a lot of that is due to Judith’s passion and dedication to the library. Just by spending a few moments around her, one can tell she truly has a heart for what she does,” shared Bass-Butler in her letter of support for Wright’s nomination.

Judith Wright will be presented the Outstanding Youth Services Award at the 2022 Alabama Library Association Convention in Montgomery on Sunday, July 31 during the President's Program.

--Submitted by Laura Tucker