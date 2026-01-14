Journalist John Archibald to speak at Homewood Public Library fundraiser

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library John Archiblad - 1

The Homewood Library Foundation will host "An Evening with John Archibald" on Friday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium at Homewood Public Library.

The event will feature a new talk from Archibald, known for his thoughtful, often humorous reflections on the South and the wider world, along with his trademark insight and perspective.

Guests can enjoy refreshments during the evening, and Archibald will be available to sign books following the program. Copies of his books will be available for purchase from Little Professor.

Tickets are $45, with all proceeds supporting the Homewood Library Foundation. Registration is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15065546.