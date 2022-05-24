John Rogers holds onto seat

John Rogers will once again lead District 52 in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The longtime legislator, 81, who has held office since 1982, defeated LaTanya Millhouse in the May 24 Democratic primary, winning with what looked to be about 70% of the vote when Millhouse conceded.

“I want to thank all of my supporters, for I enjoyed the campaign trail,” Rogers said. “I got to meet some of my new supporters in District 52. I lost a couple of pounds while knocking on doors, but most of all, I just enjoyed talking to the people. I have been there for District 52 and they really came out to support me. (I’m) looking forward to bringing new ideas to District 52.”

Millhouse said she hopes the issues she raised during her campaign, including a lack of healthcare for African-American women and grandparent’s rights, will continue to gain traction as a result of her efforts.

“I am very thankful for the team that I had that helped us move this agenda to the next level, and I was able to bring some things out that people really heard and resonated with,” Millhouse said.