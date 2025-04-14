John Carroll student accepted to Alabama Governor’s School

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School Silas Withrow, a student at John Carroll Catholic High School, has been accepted to the Alabama Governor’s School at Samford University.

Silas Withrow, a student at John Carroll Catholic High School, has been accepted to the Alabama Governor’s School at Samford University.

The Alabama Governor’s School, established in 1987, is a summer residential honors program funded by the State of Alabama and Samford University. The School provides academic, creative, and leadership experiences for a limited number of rising high school juniors and seniors who have demonstrated exceptional ability and achievement in their studies. Students must show high intellectual and creative potential.

The school provides leadership development, networking, college experience, service opportunities, and scholarship opportunities. The Alabama Governor school is a member of the National Conference of Governor’s schools and will enroll approximately 100 students this year.

John Carroll’s college advising office nominated candidates based on the criteria provided by the Alabama Governor’s School. More than 250 students from over 100 high schools were nominated, and a panel of distinguished educators screens all nominations and selects students to accept to the program.