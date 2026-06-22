John Carroll offers free summer reading bootcamp for rising sophomores

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School's English Department will host a free Sophomore Summer Reading Bootcamp July 13-16 for incoming 10th grade students.

The optional program is designed to help sophomores prepare for their required summer reading assignment and the academic expectations of sophomore English classes. Sessions will be held daily from noon to 2 p.m.

All rising sophomores at John Carroll are required to read and annotate "I Must Betray You" by Ruta Sepetys before the start of the school year. During the four-day bootcamp, students will read and discuss portions of the novel together while learning strategies to better engage with the text.

In addition to literary discussion, participants will practice annotation techniques, active reading methods and note-taking skills intended to help them succeed in future coursework. Organizers say the program is designed to build confidence while helping students make meaningful progress on the required assignment.

Although completion of the summer reading assignment is mandatory for sophomores, attendance at the bootcamp is not required.

The program is free to attend, and registration is available at jcchs.org/nav-header-util/quicklinks/sophomore-summer-reading-bootcamp.