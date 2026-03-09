John Carroll boys golf defeats Westminster at Inverness

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

The John Carroll Catholic High School varsity boys golf team earned a win over Westminster on March 5 at Inverness Country Club, finishing with a 171 - 204 victory.

The Cavaliers were led by Kannon Hammock and Knox Barber, who each shot 40 on the back nine to share low medalist honors for the match.

Additional scores for John Carroll included Tripp Cain with a 45 and Sam Black with a 46.

With the win, the Cavaliers improved their record to 2-1 on the season.