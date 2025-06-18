JJ Thomas announces candidacy for Homewood City Council, Ward 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of JJ Thomas for Homewood campaign JJ Thomas, co-owner of Slice and The Edge, announced that he will be running to represent Ward 2 on the Homewood City Council on June 18, 2025.

Homewood business owner JJ Thomas announced today that he is running for City Council in Ward 2, launching his campaign with an announcement on his official campaign Facebook page.

Thomas noted that with Homewood approaching its 100-year anniversary next year, this election season offers an opportunity not just to reflect—but to chart a course for the city’s next century.

“Next year, Homewood turns 100 years old. It’s a milestone worth celebrating—and a moment to ask: what kind of city do we want to be for the next hundred years?” said Thomas in his announcement. “We have potential. We have opportunities. But with growth has come real challenges—aging infrastructure, rising safety demands, and a new form of government that calls for steady, experienced leadership.”

Expand Photo courtesy of JJ Thomas for Homewood campaign JJ and Whitney Thomas are co-owners of Slice Pizza & Brew and The Edge.

As the founder and CEO of Class Action Capital, co-owner of Slice Pizza & Brew and developer of The Edge, Thomas says he brings both private sector and civic experience to the race. Class Action Capital is a multinational firm that served more than 8,000 clients and managed over $2 billion in assets and The Edge is a mixed-use dining and entertainment space. He also previously taught entrepreneurial finance as an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama.

In addition to his professional experience, Thomas serves on the boards of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Homewood Athletic Foundation and Homewood Helps. He and his family are active members of Homewood Community Church.

“I’ve built companies, led teams, and solved problems at scale—but what matters most is the ability to listen, lead with integrity and put families first,” Thomas said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about you and your family—about safe streets, great schools, and city government you can count on.”

If elected, Thomas plans to use his background to improve city operations, prioritizing financial management, public safety, infrastructure solutions, improved city communications and smart development that preserves Homewood's character.

“We don’t just need leaders who can respond to problems—we need leaders who can help prevent them,” he said. “I’m committed to protecting what makes Homewood special while helping us grow wisely and sustainably.”

Thomas will run against current city councilor Nick Sims for the seat. Visit JJforHWD.com for more information.