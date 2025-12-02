Jingle Bell Run to return to Patriot Park on Dec. 6

The Arthritis Foundation will host its annual Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. at Patriot Park.

The event will feature a 5K, a 1-mile fun run and a wheelchair/frame runner run, giving participants multiple ways to take part in the festive morning. Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are encouraged to wear holiday-themed gear as they make their way through the course.

The Jingle Bell Run is the Arthritis Foundation’s signature holiday fundraising race and celebrates decades of community involvement and support. Participants may start a team, join an existing team or walk as individuals. The foundation encourages registrants to recruit additional participants and collect donations that help fund research, support services and efforts aimed at improving treatments for arthritis.

Event organizers highlight the race as an opportunity to gather with friends, family and coworkers while helping the foundation say “yes” to life on behalf of those living with arthritis. Online fundraising progress, team totals and top fundraisers are featured through the event website, where participants can also register and track their impact.

Registration ranges from $45 to $50, with a price increase after Dec. 5. More information is available at events.arthritis.org/jbrbirmingham or by calling 205-859-1305.