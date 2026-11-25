× Expand Photo courtesy of the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation will host the 2026 Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Wheelchair and FrameRunner participants in the 5K will start at 8:55 a.m., the timed and untimed 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile event will start at 9:05 a.m. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear holiday-themed clothing while raising money and awareness for people living with arthritis. All registrants receive a shirt, jingle bells and a medal. Dogs and strollers are welcome.

Through Dec. 4, registration is $50 for the timed 5K and $45 for either the untimed 5K or 1-mile event. Race-day registration increases to $55 for the timed 5K and $50 for the untimed 5K or 1-mile event. A virtual option is also available for $45 through Dec. 31.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, the top three wheelchair and FrameRunner finishers and the top three finishers in several age groups.

Packet pickup will be held at Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. South, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 2:30-6 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3-6 p.m.

Proceeds support Arthritis Foundation programs and services.

For registration and more information, visit events.arthritis.org/jbrbirmingham.