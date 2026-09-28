Jimmie Hale Mission to host sixth annual Rescue Run

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jimmie Hale Mission. The sixth annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run will be held Oct. 3.

The sixth annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run will be held Oct. 3 with a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run.

Runners will follow a course through Homewood that starts and finishes on 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South.

Race attendees will receive a T-shirt and swag bag, along with post-race food, water and sports drinks.

Expand Photos courtesy of Jimmie Hale Mission. The sixth annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run will be held Oct. 3.

The race helps raise awareness of Jimmie Hale Mission Ministries, which helps men afflicted by homelessness in downtown Birmingham through education remediation, job readiness and spiritual support.

The mission helps combat substance abuse in the community by shifting its focus from rescue to recovery.

“By addressing these deeper challenges, we can help our clients once again become self-sufficient and productive citizens,” Jimmie Hale Mission’s website says.

Jimmie Hale Mission aims to transform adults directly affected by homelessness, poverty-thinking or addiction into people who lead healthy, self-sufficient and productive lives for the glory of God.

Marla Weaver, development coordinator at Jimmie Hale Mission, said one of the positive aspects of offering the Rescue Run to the community is that it allows people a meaningful way to come together around a shared purpose.

“It is not just about running a race; it is about building connections and creating an opportunity for families, businesses, churches and neighbors to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the race typically draws between 300 and 350 runners and walkers who participate in the events.

This year, organizers are hoping to reach 400 or more participants.

“Every person who registers helps strengthen community involvement and supports our mission of bringing hope and restoration to those who need it most,” Weaver said.

The Rescue Run brings the community together to make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling, Weaver said.

“The Rescue Run helps provide our neighbors in need with critical services such as a safe shelter, nutritious meals, education, job training, counseling and life-transforming programs that empower individuals to move beyond unhealthy life choices and embrace a path toward stability, purpose and hope,” Weaver said.

Packets can be picked up before race day from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. S.

More information and registration are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/JimmieHaleMissionsRescueRun. Additional information is available at jimmiehalemission.com.