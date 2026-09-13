Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run returns to Homewood

× Expand Jimmy Hale Rescue Run participants

The sixth annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, with races beginning and ending on 29th Avenue South in downtown Homewood.

The chip-timed 10K begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by the chip-timed 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 9 a.m. The relatively flat 10K course consists of two loops of the 5K route and is limited to runners who can finish within 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Registration is $40 for the 10K and $30 for either the 5K or Fun Run, with prices scheduled to increase after Sept. 29. Virtual 10K, 5K and 1-mile options are available for $25, while supporters who would rather sleep in can purchase a race T-shirt for $20.

Registered participants will receive a race T-shirt, and swag bags will be available to the first 400 registrants. Post-race activities will include food, water and sports drinks, along with recognition of specials from Homewood restaurants and businesses. Awards will be presented to top overall and age-group finishers in the 5K and 10K.

Proceeds benefit the Jimmie Hale Mission and its work with adults affected by homelessness, poverty and addiction. The organization provides recovery programs, educational support, job readiness assistance and other services at no cost to participants.

Race-day registration and packet pickup begin at 6:30 a.m. at the former Homewood Police Station parking lot, 1833 29th Ave. South. Advance packet pickup will be available at Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. South, from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

The start and finish line will be on 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South. Parking will be available in the SoHo parking lot and along surrounding streets.

For registration and more information, visit jimmiehalemission.com or the Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run registration page on RunSignup.