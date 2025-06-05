Jennifer Andress announces candidacy for Mayor of Homewood

×

Longtime City Councilor Jennifer Andress has announced she is running for Mayor of Homewood in the 2025 municipal elections.

Andress made the announcement across social media and in her Ward 5 email newsletter on Thursday morning, launching a campaign she says is built on energy, experience and a deep personal commitment to the community she’s served for nearly a decade.

Good Morning Homewood! It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent you for the past 9 years and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity. I have always loved Homewood, but the last nine years has deepened that love. I love our schools, our parks, our neighborhoods, our businesses, our public servants and our citizens that make this city feel like home. As we move forward with a new form of government, a new Council and a new City Manager, we need experience and leadership that’s ready on day nne. That’s why I’m announcing today that I am running for Mayor." Jennifer Andress

Andress has served on city council since 2016, representing Ward 5. Prior to winning her 2016 campaign, Andress didn’t have any other political experience, but her family had lived in Homewood for almost 20 years, and her sons were students at Homewood High School. Now, she's looking to capitalize off of her nine years of experience with the city's government and make the leap to mayor.

While she seeks to take on the role, being mayor of Homewood will look a little different than it has in the past as the city adopts a new form of government. Residents voted in September to approve the city manager-council form of government, so the transition will see the city's five-ward, 11-member council reduce to four wards and five members, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president. This will take effect in Nov. 2025 with the election of the next mayor and council.

“Homewood is entering a new chapter,” Andress said in her announcement. “I’m ready to run! With important decisions ahead and a new form of government taking shape, we need steady leadership, practical experience, and someone who’s ready to get to work on day one.”

Andress points to her tireless work ethic, attention to detail and hands-on approach to solving local challenges as strengths she'd bring to the role. She and her husband, Keith, raised their two sons in Homewood. She's been a “mom on a mission,” working to protect and strengthen the city that shaped her family.

Throughout her time on the council, Andress says she's earned the trust and respect of fellow leaders across the region. She has prioritized collaboration—representing Homewood on multi-municipality initiatives and building strong working relationships with officials throughout Jefferson County.

“Leadership doesn’t stop at city limits,” she said. “We’ve achieved more by working together with our neighbors, and I’ll continue to bring that spirit of cooperation to the mayor’s office.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign Councilor Jennifer Andress announced she is running for Mayor of Homewood on June 5, 2025.

In addition to her council service, Andress is Director of External Affairs for the Freshwater Land Trust, where she leads efforts to expand trail systems, preserve natural spaces and connect communities across the county.

Her campaign will focus on strengthening public safety, supporting Homewood’s nationally recognized schools, protecting parks and neighborhoods and providing responsive, transparent leadership for residents. If Andress were elected, she would become Homewood's first female mayor—a historic milestone for the city.

“I’ve been in the meetings, on the trails, in the neighborhoods and out doing the work,” Andress said. “This isn’t about politics—it’s about service. And I have the energy, the drive, and the experience to lead Homewood into its next chapter. This will be a new way to be Homewood’s mayor and it is what our community deserves. ”

Visit jen4hwd.com for more information.