Jelte Nelms not seeking second council term

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jalete Nelms Jalete Nelms was elected to Homewood City Council in 2020.

City Councilor Jalete Nelms has announced she does not plan to seek re-election to her council seat.

"After much thoughtful consideration, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election as your Ward 4 Councilor," she said in her announcement. "This decision comes as I transition into an exciting new role as Executive Director of ANNO a local nonprofit, focused on curbing cardiovascular disease through education healthy living and collaboration. At ANNO I will continue serving our broader community in a different capacity."

Nelms was elected in 2020 to serve in the Ward 4, Place 2 seat, alongside councilors Nick Sims, Melanie Geer and Carlos Aleman, has served in the Ward 4, Place 2 seat for the past five years.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jalete Nelms. Jalete Nelms, far right, is pictured with city councilors Nick Sims, Melanie Geer, Carlos Aleman. the group were known as the "Fab 4" due to them all being elected to council in 2020.

"Over the past five years as your elected representative, and more than 20 years of community involvement, I have been deeply honored to work alongside incredible neighbors, fellow council members, and municipal leaders throughout our region," she said. "Together, we have made meaningful progress for Ward 4 and Homewood, building connections that have strengthened our community in lasting ways."

While Nelms is stepping out of public office, she's not leaving public service.

"While my role on the council is concluding, my commitment to service continues," she said in her announcement. "In addition to leading ANNO, I will be joining collaborative nonprofit leadership boards that work across municipalities and serving on a committee with Heart Gallery Alabama. Through these new channels, I believe I can extend my impact throughout Birmingham, Homewood, and across our state, ultimately benefiting the neighbors and community I care so deeply about.

"Thank you for the privilege of representing Ward 4. Thank you for your trust, your engagement and your partnership in making our community stronger. I look forward to continuing this work in new ways and remaining connected to the place and people who mean so much to me. Looking forward to seeing what qualified candidates decide to continue to serve our city."