Jazz fest at The Edge offers live music and shopping for Mother’s Day weekend

Jazz Music Fest will take place Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Edge, 1830 29th Ave. S.

The Mother’s Day weekend event will feature live performances from the Dawson Chapel Jazz Band, as well as jazz bands from Homewood High School and Homewood Middle School.

Attendees can enjoy music in a relaxed outdoor setting while exploring food and beverage options from tenants at The Edge. Shoppers can also browse for gifts at Eighteen South, a boutique offering golf and leisure apparel.

The event is free and open to the public.