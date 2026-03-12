Jane Austen Regency Ball planned at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jane Austen Society of North America — Alabama Region

The Jane Austen Society of North America — Alabama Region will host a Jane Austen Regency Ball on Saturday, March 21, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium at the Homewood Public Library.

The evening will feature traditional English country dances led by a caller who will guide participants through each step, making the event welcoming for both experienced dancers and beginners. Period costumes are encouraged but not required.

An optional practice session will be offered earlier in the day from 3-4:30 p.m. for those who want to learn some of the dances ahead of time. Additional practice sessions will also be held Thursdays on March 12 and 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

The event is open to adults and teens, and refreshments will be served. Admission is $20 per person, and reservations are required.

To reserve a spot, call 205-578-8280 or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com.